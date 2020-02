Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a festival that's all about grilled cheese and great beer. Come out and join some of the top local chefs at the 2020 Mile High Grilled Cheese & Beer Fest. The festival will feature sample grilled cheese bites from participating restaurants in an array of styles. In between bites, enjoy sampling from a variety of craft breweries, live entertainment, games and more!

What: 2020 Mile High Grilled Cheese & Beer Fest

When (day and time): Saturday February 15th

Where: Runway 35 Park