Man killed in Denver shooting, woman arrested

DENVER– Denver police say a man was killed in a shooting Sunday night. A woman was arrested in connection to the shooting, according to police.

DPD responded to the 4900 block of North Clay Street and found a man dead with a single gunshot wound to the face.

Police said they arrested Charlene King, 52, for investigation of first-degree murder.

The man’s identity and age have not yet been released by police.

The details about what led up to the shooting are still under investigation.