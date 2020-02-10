Man killed in Denver shooting, woman arrested

Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow for the Monday evening commute

Posted 10:52 am, February 10, 2020, by

DENVER– Denver police say a man was killed in a shooting Sunday night. A woman was arrested in connection to the shooting, according to police.

DPD responded to the 4900 block of North Clay Street and found a man dead with a single gunshot wound to the face.

Police said they arrested Charlene King, 52, for investigation of first-degree murder.

The man’s identity and age have not yet been released by police.

The details about what led up to the shooting are still under investigation.

