‘Backstreet’s Back, alright!’; Backstreet Boys return to Colorado in August

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 20: (L-R) Singers Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys perform onstage during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

DENVER– The Backstreet Boys are returning to Colorado this summer as a part of their “DNA World Tour”.

The Backstreet Boys will play at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on August 19.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on February 11 and general public tickets go on sale on February 14.

Ticket prices range from $42.00 to $250.00.

“We give our fans 100%, night after night, putting on the best Backstreet Boys show we can. We play our hits, we dance our asses off and we do it because we love our fans,” says AJ McLean. “We have the best fans in the world. They come out to party and they sing at the top of their lungs and we feed off that energy. We can’t wait to take this show on the road again this summer.”

The Backstreet Boys performed at the Pepsi Center in August of 2019.

