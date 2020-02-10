× ‘Backstreet’s Back, alright!’; Backstreet Boys return to Colorado in August

DENVER– The Backstreet Boys are returning to Colorado this summer as a part of their “DNA World Tour”.

The Backstreet Boys will play at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on August 19.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on February 11 and general public tickets go on sale on February 14.

Ticket prices range from $42.00 to $250.00.

“We give our fans 100%, night after night, putting on the best Backstreet Boys show we can. We play our hits, we dance our asses off and we do it because we love our fans,” says AJ McLean. “We have the best fans in the world. They come out to party and they sing at the top of their lungs and we feed off that energy. We can’t wait to take this show on the road again this summer.”

The Backstreet Boys performed at the Pepsi Center in August of 2019.