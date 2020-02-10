Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow for the Monday evening commute

6 rescued after vehicle flies 150 feet off road in Colorado Springs

Posted 10:06 am, February 10, 2020, by , Updated at 10:10AM, February 10, 2020

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.(KXRM) — Six people were rescued after a vehicle went off the side of Old Stage Road early Monday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Old Stage Road about two miles west of Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard. Firefighters said the vehicle went off the side of the road and fell about 150 feet.

Rescuers set up a rope system to rescue the six people from inside the vehicle. One person was hospitalized with minor injuries.

