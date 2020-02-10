× 6 rescued after vehicle flies 150 feet off road in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.(KXRM) — Six people were rescued after a vehicle went off the side of Old Stage Road early Monday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Old Stage Road about two miles west of Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard. Firefighters said the vehicle went off the side of the road and fell about 150 feet.

#ColoradoSpringsFire and Broadmoor FD on scene of a vehicle accident in the 4100 Blk of Old Stage Rd. Vehicle off the side 150’. Rescuers setting up rope system for the 6 occupants. pic.twitter.com/E1vKvKgusb — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) February 10, 2020

Rescuers set up a rope system to rescue the six people from inside the vehicle. One person was hospitalized with minor injuries.