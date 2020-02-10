× 2 people seriously injured in Aurora shooting, 2 others detained

AURORA, Colo.– Aurora police say two people were seriously injured in a shooting on Monday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened at 397 Potomac Street around 11:13 a.m.

Police said the two victims were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Two people were detained in connection with the shooting, according to APD.

The details surrounding the shooting have not been released.

The identities of the victims and suspects have also not been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.