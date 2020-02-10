× 2 Arkansas police officers shot, suspect dead after Walmart shooting

FORREST CITY, Ark. — Two Forrest City, Arkansas officers were shot and one suspect was killed after a shooting at the local Walmart.

According to the Forrest City Police Department, officers were called to the store after a 40-year-old suspect we are not identifying at this time pending notification of next of kin began making threats, saying he was going to blow up the Walmart. He was approached by the officers and that’s when the suspect reportedly opened fire, striking both.

One officer was airlifted to the Regional Medical Center while the other was taken to a local hospital.

The suspect is deceased, authorities said.

WREG’s Jonee’ Lewis said the Forrest City Police Department and the St. Francis Sheriff’s Office both made the scene. They have blocked off the street adjacent to the store along with the store itself.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said they are also responding to the scene.