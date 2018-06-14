Tech ideas for dad
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote
- Lets dad watch his favorite shows on Netflix, Hulu, HBO and more
- Alexa voice remote lets dad control what you’re watching hands-free
- It’s compatible with dad’s existing HDTV
- Oculus Go is the easiest way to jump into virtual reality
- Brings you a truly standalone VR headset—with no additional devices required while in VR
- watch a movie on a 180-degree screen, catch a concert from the first row, play games and more
Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones
- Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones deliver a premium listening experience with Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling (Pure ANC) to block external noise, so dad can enjoy his music in peace.
- Real-time audio calibration preserves clarity, range, and emotion
- Up to 22 hours of battery life with Pure ANC on, and Pure ANC off for low-power mode provides up to 40 hours of playback