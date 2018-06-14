Live video: SkyFOX over crash that has closed northbound I-25

Tech ideas for dad

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

  • Lets dad watch his favorite shows on Netflix, Hulu, HBO and more
  • Alexa voice remote lets dad control what you’re watching hands-free
  • It’s compatible with dad’s existing HDTV

Oculus Go VR

  • Oculus Go is the easiest way to jump into virtual reality
  • Brings you a truly standalone VR headset—with no additional devices required while in VR
  • watch a movie on a 180-degree screen, catch a concert from the first row, play games and more

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones

  • Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones deliver a premium listening experience with Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling (Pure ANC) to block external noise, so dad can enjoy his music in peace.
  • Real-time audio calibration preserves clarity, range, and emotion
  • Up to 22 hours of battery life with Pure ANC on, and Pure ANC off for low-power mode provides up to 40 hours of playback
