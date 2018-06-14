WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Several lightning-sparked fires were brought under control Thursday morning in Weld County, but not before burning about 8,000 acres, the Platte Valley Fire Protection District said.

The fires started in southeastern Weld County on Wednesday night.

The fires burned along U.S. 34 from Weld County Road 69 down to Interstate 76 between Kersey and Wiggins. Firefighters were able to keep the fires from jumping U.S. 34.

There were 13 fire departments and 80 firefighters who fought the fire. No injuries were reported and structures were threatened.

Crews will remain at the scene to knock down hot spots.