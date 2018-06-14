Northbound I-25 closed at Park Avenue West for crash involving tanker truck, several vehicles

DENVER — Northbound Interstate 25 was closed near downtown Denver on Thursday morning because of a rolled over tanker truck, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The interstate was closed between Park Avenue West and Interstate 70. Traffic was being taken off the interstate at Speer Boulevard.

The crash happened about 6:45 a.m. at the 44th Avenue overpass and involved at least five other vehicles.

It’s not known if there were any injuries.

A hazardous materials team was brought to the scene to clean fuel spilling from the truck. There was no fire, officials said.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said to expect “extremely long delays” and alternate routes were advised.

There was no estimate for when the interstate would reopen. The cause of the crash is under investigation.