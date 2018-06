WATKINS, Colo. — Multiple grass fires started burning along Interstate 70 near Watkins on Thursday morning.

Smoke was visible from the highway and flames were seen moving through fields north of the interstate at Watkins Road.

The fires were burning near structures but it’s not known if there was any damage. No injuries have been reported.

Crews from the Bennett-Watkins Fire Rescue, the Aurora Fire Department and the Sable Altura Fire District were fighting the fire.