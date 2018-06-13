The heat is back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have quickly returned to the hot 90s in Denver. And, we will be staying hot through Saturday with afternoon highs each day in low to mid 90s. There will be a few late day thunderstorms each afternoon. Unfortunately, those storms will bring lightning & wind, but very little rain.

The weather pattern is looking more active starting on Sunday and looking into next week. There will be a better chance for showers & thunderstorms which look to bring beneficial rain. It will also be much cooler with highs in the 70s & low 80s. It's exactly what we need to break the dry cycle and provide some relief to fires burning in our state.

#cowx we finally have a good shot at beneficial rain coming to Colorado...here are possible rain totals from Saturday through Monday...notice the best rain hits the mountains and will splash most fires...plus there's more rain possible on Tue & Wed pic.twitter.com/62ppTCCLkr — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) June 13, 2018

