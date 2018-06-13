Denver police officer shot on Colfax and Pearl

DENVER — A Denver police officer was shot during a confrontation on East Colfax Avenue near Pearl Street Wednesday night, according to multiple police sources.

Denver Police Chief Robert White said one suspect was also shot.

The chief said the officer was shot in the leg. He was in serious condition at Denver Health Medical Center. He was conscious and talking and expected to make full recovery.

The suspect was in grave condition, according to the chief.

Two bystanders will injured in the cross-fire. Their injuries were minor.

There was a heavy police presence and Colfax was closed between Clarkson and Pennsylvania.

Denver police said officers were on the scene of a shooting at that location, but did not release any other information.

This story is developing, and it will be updated.

