× Possible contamination of water supply at Water World reported by health department

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — The Tri-County Health Department said untreated water might have affected the park’s drinking fountains and been used to make ice, drinks and food at the concession stands Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The water contamination may have happened because of a power outage and subsequent repair of a broken valve that “likely allowed water from an irrigation pond to flow into the domestic water supply,” a statement from the Tri-County Health Department said Wednesday night.

The contamination may have also affected water in some of the swimming pools.

Water World, City of Federal Heights, Tri-County Health Department, and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are jointly investigating the situation.

“The problem has been corrected, so any possible exposure was limited to those three days. We are notifying the public out of an abundance of caution so that guests can be aware of any symptoms from ingesting untreated water,” said John M. Douglas, Jr., MD, Executive Director of Tri-County Health Department. “These symptoms may include vomiting, diarrhea and fever. Symptoms can appear as soon as 12 hours after exposure and as long as 45 days after exposure.”

Anyone experiencing these symptoms who visited Water World on June 11, 12, or 13 should call the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment at 303-692-2700; and then contact their health care provider. Their doctor can check for pathogens sometimes found in untreated water — including norovirus, giardia, E. coli, cryptosporidium and hepatitis A — and then recommend appropriate treatment.

No illnesses were reported as of Wednesday night.

Water World will be closed Thursday. That means the grand opening for the Glacier Run Ride is postponed.

“The postponement is due to the possibility that non – potable water may have been introduced to our domestic water supply this week,” Water World said in a statement Wednesday night. “As a proactive safety measure, we will not open the park tomorrow [Thursday] so we can continue to sanitize all of our concession areas. We are working with the state and local oversight agencies who we contacted, and are very pleased with their help in resolving the issue. It is our intention to reopen the park on Friday, June 15th.”