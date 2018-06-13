Man critically shot in botched carjacking in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD — Lakewood Police are investigating a robbery and shooting that happened near S. Pierce Street and W. Arizona Avenue at roughly 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The victim, 38-year-old Saher Suleiman of Lakewood, went to the 7-Eleven store at W. Mississippi Avenue and S. Pierce Street and parked at the gas pumps.

He then went inside the store to make a purchase.

After he left the 7-Eleven, he got back into his car and drove southbound on Pierce Street.

While driving, he realized there were two men in his backseat so he stopped his car. The two men allegedly robbed and shot Suleiman.

The two would-be carjackers then left the vehicle on foot and the victim drove back to 7-Eleven and contacted police. “Yeah, it’s entirely unusual. We don’t often see suspects climbing into somebody’s backseat in order to take their car. They usually take it on the spot as soon as they approach the car,” said Commander Mark Reeves, Lakewood Police Department.

Lakewood police are describing the two suspects as black men, age unknown, wearing hooded sweatshirts.

They should be considered armed and very dangerous and police are advising motorists to stay alert, especially in the evening hours.

If you have information about this crime, call Lakewood Police or 911.