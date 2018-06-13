Man arrested for making racist slurs, threatening man with gun in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A 61-year-old Fort Collins man was arrested for felony menacing, bias-motivated crime and violation of bond conditions, after allegedly brandishing a gun and directing racist slurs at another man.

On Tuesday at about 10:37 a.m., Fort Collins police received a call from the victim who said that he was hiding from a man with a gun at the Briarwood Apartment Complex at 172 Hillcrest Dr.

The victim reported that Lawrence Roth was threatening him and making derogatory racial statements. Roth then left the area on a bicycle, according to the City of Fort Collins.

Officers were able to locate Roth and took him into custody. He was booked into the Larimer County Jail.