GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Northbound Interstate 25 is closed due to a seven car pileup at Arapahoe Road, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Northbound I-25 is CLOSED at Arapahoe Road due to a multi car accident across all lanes of traffic. Firefighters are evaluating all drivers and passengers for possible injuries. No extrication needed. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/wl6ht4Ag58 — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) June 13, 2018

All lanes are blocked but South Metro Fire Rescue has reported that nobody has required transportation to the hospital.