IRVINE, Calif. — Are there any two words better than “free taco”?

Taco Bell will be giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos at participating locations on Wednesday thanks to the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors “stole” Game 3 of the NBA Finals from the Cleveland Cavilers, who had the home-court advantage.

The Golden State Warriors just stole a road game in the #NBAFinals. ūüéČ That means free Doritos Locos Tacos for America on 6/13 from 2-6 PM.

Terms: https://t.co/PbAPBObPHa pic.twitter.com/hnOaSIXAhX — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 7, 2018

As part of the ‚ÄúSteal a Game, Steal a Taco‚ÄĚ promotion, participating Taco Bell restaurants will give away free tacos starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday.