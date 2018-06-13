Firefighters make progress on Buffalo Fire in Summit County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. -- Firefighters in Silverthorne say they are making progress battling the Buffalo Fire.

However, late Wednesday night, residents of evacuated areas were still not being allowed back in their homes.

Since Tuesday, the fire has burned about 90 acres near two large subdivisions. It was 20 percent contained.

Evacuees were told at a community meeting the fire is still a threat.

One of those evacuees, Pam Mooney said, “We really just want to go home. We just want to go home.”

Fire breaks are being credited with helping stop the fire from spreading.

Dustin Doss said, “It’s obviously working and I”m grateful it’s here.”

Investigators say the fire was caused by humans.

But Summit’s Fire Chief asked people not to speculate about the exact cause.

Many people still have their cars packed and are ready to evacuate if necessary.