Fire restrictions in Colorado: Here are the differences between the fire restriction stages

DENVER — As warm, dry, and windy conditions continue in Colorado, wildfires have burned more than 25,000 acres across the state causing officials to issue fire restrictions.

There are three different stages of fire restrictions in Colorado with stage three being a full closure of an area.

This is a general fire restriction map and the best advice is for people to CHECK AHEAD where they are specifically going because decisions are made on a local basis.

Stage I

Stage I fire restrictions occur when there is increasing fire danger.

No campfires

Campers must use stoves

No personal fireworks

Stage II

As fire danger increases, officials may choose to move to Stage II fire restrictions and intensifies the restrictions from stage 1.

No fires period

No smoking

No firearms

No fireworks

Stage III

Stage III fire restrictions is a closure and occurs when there are very high risks and the ability to manage the risks using stage 1 or 2 is no longer viable.

Full closure

Here’s more information on the stages from the United States Forest Service.