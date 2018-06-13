Ditch the bike for the TRIKKE

Ditch your bike for the TRIKKE this summer with MILE HI TRIKKE. AFAA Fitness Instructor and host of Colorado's Best Joana Canals give sit a whirl with Sam Boik. It is an overall body workout and it takes you from point A to point B. They also have motor powered models. Get 20% off for the next two weeks by calling 303-319-9065 or emailing RoadDogzzTrikke@hotmail.com. There is also a National Riding Skool from June 22 to the 24th. Get more information at TrikkeAcademy.com and mention Mile Hi Trikke.AlertMe
