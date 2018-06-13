× 90s return for three days with afternoon storm chances

We’ve got a 3-day stretch of low to mid 90s with minimal chances of rain. Today I’m forecasting hazy, smoky sunshine with a 10%-20% chance of an afternoon dry, gusty t-storm in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. The most likely location for the t-storms is again the Palmer Divide and Eastern Plains. Highs today at 92.

The Mountains can expect smoky sun and a 10% chance of afternoon dry, gusty t-storms. Breezy afternoon. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

Isolated afternoon dry, gusty t-storms on Thursday and Friday across the Front Range.

Rain reaches the Mountains on Saturday afternoon and continues off/on into Sunday. That rain may not reach the Front Range until Sunday afternoon into Monday.

Monday and Tuesday look stormy across the Mountains and especially the Front Range. Highs cool into the 70s. It’s possible that 4-day rain totals could range from 0.50″ to 1.50″ in the Mountains and across the Front Range.

