DENVER — 48th Avenue is closed in north Denver due to a water main break.

A sinkhole has formed in the road.

#BREAKING @DenverWater working to shut off water in the area of 48th and Milwaukee due to a water main break. The road also has a sinkhole. pic.twitter.com/AFjTQXkamh — Elliott Trimble (@TrimbleKDVR) June 12, 2018

The affected area is between Milwaukee and St. Paul Streets.

Crews are on the scene and working to shut off water flowing to the break.

There is no word on when the road might reopen.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.