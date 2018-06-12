Vintage pocket watches on your wrist

Neighborhoods evacuated for wildfire burning on Buffalo Mountain near Silverthorne
Posted 10:29 am, June 12, 2018, by , Updated at 10:59AM, June 12, 2018

Vortic Watch Company is a local business that takes vintage pocket watches and turns them into wrist watches. They even add the latest technology. They look so coll and have an amazing story behind every watch. This is the best Father's Day present ever. For Father's Day... Vortic Watch Company is offering a special incentive on The American Artisan Series. You Can Get 12-Month, 0% Financing... and a free accessory for any watch in the series. You can order on their website... VorticWatches.Com. and use promotional code... Summer2018.

 (855) 285-7884

