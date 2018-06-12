Today’s Deal: Get 2 Tickets to The Denver Taco Festival and the Tequila expo for Only $25!

This 2-for-1 Deal Gets You Two General Admission Tickets to The Denver Taco Festival and the Tequila Expo featuring 10 samples of craft Tequila brands and styles.

Join us at the 2018 Denver Taco Festival. The LARGEST celebration of Denver's best tacos and tequila. Featuring Live Lucha Libre Wresting, the High Speed DareDevil Chihuahua Racing Championship, Denver's biggest Tequila tasting and expo event, live game shows and great bands to dance to all day long. Do not miss the Denver Taco Festival June 23-24!