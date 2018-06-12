Live updates: Buffalo Fire forces thousands to evacuate near Silverthorne
Live updates: 416 Fire near Durango burns 23,000 acres; more than 2,000 homes evacuated

Teenager wanted in connection with Denver homicide

Posted 4:43 pm, June 12, 2018, by

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a homicide suspect who is currently on the run.

Photo: DPD

Abdi-Fatah Mohamed Rage, 16,  is wanted for first degree murder in connection to a homicide that occurred at 5040 N. Troy St., on June 7.

The suspect is described as 6-feet tall and 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Police said Rage has an extensive criminal history and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers pr 911.

AlertMe