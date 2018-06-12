× Rockies throw shade with picture of Phillies stadium and joke about being ‘back at Coors Field’

PHILADELPHIA — Yeah, the Colorado Rockies are pretty great at social media.

The team is in Philadelphia this week to take on the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. On Tuesday, the Rockies tweeted out a picture of the ballpark saying it’s “good to be back at Coors Field.”

Good to be back at Coors Field. pic.twitter.com/JzjOXyI6y7 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) June 12, 2018

This was a not-so-subtle jab at the Denver Post which published a photo of the wrong ballpark on its “ultimate visitors guide to Coors Field” back in April. Instead of the stadium at 20th and Blake, the newspaper posted a picture of the Phillies stadium.

The Phillies loved the joke saying “we love what you’ve done with the place.”

We love what you've done with the place! — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 12, 2018

The Denver Nuggets liked the joke calling it “Colorful Colorado!”

Colorful Colorado! — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) June 12, 2018

After getting roasted on social media back in April, the Post apologized calling it a production error.