New details in Uber shooting revealed in probable cause statement

DENVER — New details in the case of the Uber driver charged with murder after he shot and killed one of his passengers. FOX31 now has the full Probable Cause Statement that reveals the suspect, Michael Hancock’s, account of the shooting.

The un-redacted version of the document shows that Hancock told police he pulled out a gun and fired shots to protect himself. He also told police his passenger attacked him, punched him in the face, and tried to chase him.

You can read the statement of probable cause here.

During the autopsy report, the statement says a doctor found several gun shot wounds on the victim, Hyun Soo Kim’s torso. They also found a gun shot wound on his lower leg, and left wrist.

“This is temporary, and we know that, we know that this is temporary,” Hancock’s wife said.

Hancock’s family was at his first appearance on Tuesday.

“It’s the process sadly it’s a slow process, we’re encouraged, our son is awesome and we’re a family and we’re hanging together,” Hancock’s mom said.

As Hancock left the courtroom, his family yelled I love you multiple times. It was their first time seeing Hancock since he was put behind bars.

FOX31 continues to try and tell the victim’s side. The Kim family has said they don’t want to go on camera. A friend of the family describes Kim as a kind and respectful man. They are all looking for answers.