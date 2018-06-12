× Man charged with vehicular homicide, DUI in death of Loveland 13-year-old

LOVELAND, Colo. — A 47-year-old Loveland man is charged with vehicular homicide in the death of a 13-year-old boy who was struck by a pickup truck while he was walking on the sidewalk Friday night.

The Reporter-Herald reports Richard Swanson was charged Monday in the death of Gavin Myers.

Police said Swanson was likely drinking and driving when the incident took place.

Swanson appeared via video conference before Magistrate Matthew Zehe. Swanson was charged with third-degree felony vehicular homicide and misdemeanors alleging he was driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Friday night.

Defense attorney Norman Townsend said his client is a long-time resident of the area with family ties, would likely appear in court for his hearings and did not want to lose his job because he was in custody. Swanson’s bail was set at $7,500.

Zehe scheduled Swanson’s initial court appearance for June 19.