Live updates: Buffalo Fire forces thousands to evacuate near Silverthorne
Live updates: 416 Fire near Durango burns 23,000 acres; more than 2,000 homes evacuated

 Go Direct Plumbing Sewer and Water

Posted 4:26 pm, June 12, 2018, by

when it comes to inspecting and replacing your sewer line you want a company you can trust to get the job done.  That`s what you`ll get with  Go Direct Plumbing Sewer and Water. 

 

Here to tell us more about what they do was owner Jesus Garcia and Supervisor,Luis Ramos and Keygen Villagrana from the BBB.

Go Direct Plumbing Sewer And Water has a BBB special going on right now.   They have a $79 clean and scope line special... and $300 off sewer line replacement.

 

THEIR NUMBER IS 303-288-0039. http://godirectservices.com/

 

 

AlertMe