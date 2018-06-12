× Generation Wild campaign

Because so many kids today are over-scheduled, over-screened and over-protected – and spending as little as 4-7 minutes outside each day – the Generation Wild campaign is a movement to change this dynamic by inspiring kids (and moms) to get outside more often, letting their imaginations and curiosity run wild. Great Outdoors Colorado was created last year. The Generation Wild campaign features “100 Things to Do Before You’re 12”, a vibrant compilation of activities from simple pleasures like burying a time capsule and making a mudpie, to more challenging adventures like riding a horse or hiking a 14er.