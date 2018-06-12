Live updates: Buffalo Fire forces thousands to evacuate near Silverthorne

FOX31 honored to receive award recognizing ‘Serving Those Who Serve’ initiative

Posted 7:24 pm, June 12, 2018

FOX31 Anchor Jeremy Hubbard, left, General Manager Joan Barrett, Center, and Tribune Media Senior Vice President/News Bart Feder

WASHINGTON — FOX31 is proud of a special recognition we received in Washington, D.C. Tuesday night.

FOX31 was awarded the prestigious 2018 Celebration of Service to America Award at the National Association of Broadcasters ceremony.

This is for our FOX31 Problem Solvers Serving Those Who Serve initiative which highlights members of the military and the issues they face.

Anchor Jeremy Hubbard, General Manager Joan Barret and Tribune Media Senior Vice President of News Bart Feder accepted the award.

