FOX31 honored to receive award recognizing ‘Serving Those Who Serve’ initiative

WASHINGTON — FOX31 is proud of a special recognition we received in Washington, D.C. Tuesday night.

FOX31 was awarded the prestigious 2018 Celebration of Service to America Award at the National Association of Broadcasters ceremony.

This is for our FOX31 Problem Solvers Serving Those Who Serve initiative which highlights members of the military and the issues they face.

Anchor Jeremy Hubbard, General Manager Joan Barret and Tribune Media Senior Vice President of News Bart Feder accepted the award.