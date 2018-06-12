First 18 retailers for new outlet mall in Thornton announced

THORNTON, Colo. — An initial list of 18 retailers that will be in a new outlet mall in Thornton were released on Thursday.
The Denver Premium Outlets will be located near the intersection of Interstate 25 and 136th Avenue and broke ground in October.
Here is the full list of initial retailers:
- ASICS
- American Eagle Outfitters
- A|X Armani Exchange
- BOSS-Hugo Boss
- Banana Republic Factory Store
- Coach Outlet
- Cole Haan Outlet
- Converse
- Gap Outlet
- Guess Factory Store
- Helzberg Diamonds
- Johnston & Murphy Factory Store
- kate spade new york
- Michael Kors
- Nike Factory Store
- Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store
- Skechers
- Under Armour
The mall will give shoppers in the Denver metro area a closer option to score deals. Currently, the other outlet malls are located in Castle Rock, Loveland and Silverthorne.
The mall is scheduled to open in September with more brands to be announced in the coming months.