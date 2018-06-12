× Family searching for answers in daughter’s murder

AURORA, Colo. — A local mother is desperate for answers. Her daughter was viciously murdered nearly eight years ago, and still no arrests have been made.

But police have now increased the reward money to $4,000 in hopes of getting justice for the family.

“There’s a spot in every picture where she’s supposed to be,” Bertha Wooten said.

Bertha Wooten feels the pain no parent should have to go through.

“Always smiling, always showing love. I remember the day she graduated. We were all so proud. We were like yeah, go Tia,” Wooten said.

Her vibrant, 24-year-old daughter, Tia, was brutally stabbed to death inside her apartment near Clinton Street and East 19th Avenue on October 8, 2010.

“Over and over and over. Now I’m going to cry. I call him a monster. A monster. Who does that?” Wooten said.

Bertha said Tia had a free spirit. She was always helping those less fortunate.

“She would give you the shirt off her back literally. She cared for the homeless,” Wooten said.

Police say there was no forced entry into the apartment and her mother believes the killer was someone she knew.

FOX31: “Who would want to hurt her?”

Bertha: “That’s what I want to know.”

As the days following the murder have now stretched into years, the Wootens are determined to get justice for Tia, no matter how long it takes.

“I got five generations. We ain’t giving up. My nieces, my grand babies will be on this case. That’s what we need, just closure. Her cousins hurt. Her nieces hurt. They don’t even get to know their auntie – it’s not fair.”

If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers 720-913-STOP (7867).