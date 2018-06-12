Evacuations ordered as fire breaks out on Buffalo Mountain

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire burning on Buffalo Mountain near Silverthorne has forced hundreds to evacuate.

Summit Fire responded to the fire around 11 a.m. Tuesday and ordered residents in the Mesa Cortina and Wildernest above Twenty Grand Road to evacuate their homes.

Evacuees may go to the Silverthorne Recreation Center for shelter.

Crews estimate that the fire is about 30 acres in size and expect wind and dry conditions to fuel the fire.

Evacuations of Wildernest and Mesa Cortina are in progress. We have our full wildfire response occurring, and have requested hand crews and aircraft. — Summit Fire & EMS (@Summit_Fire) June 12, 2018

Summit Fire continues to tweet out updates about the fire, saying the department has requested a big air attack and are hoping to keep the fire from jumping the well-established fire break around Mesa Cortina/Wildernest.

The incident command team for the #BuffaloMountainFire have ordered four heavy air tankers and two very large air tankers (DC-10) size and a Type-1 helicopter from other fires in the area. Stand by for an air show. — Summit Fire & EMS (@Summit_Fire) June 12, 2018

Pet owners left at homes in the area can call for assistance to save them.

For residents with pets left at homes in Wildernest and Mesa Cortina, Summit County Animal Control has a hotline at (970) 668-4143 to help retrieve them. #BuffaloMountainFire — Summit Fire & EMS (@Summit_Fire) June 12, 2018

Members of the public with questions can call the Buffalo Mountain Fire hotline at (970) 668-9730.

This is a developing story. FOX31 and Channel 2 have a crew on the way and we’re working to find out more.