Evacuations ordered as fire breaks out on Buffalo Mountain

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire burning on Buffalo Mountain near Silverthorne has forced hundreds to evacuate.
Summit Fire responded to the fire around 11 a.m. Tuesday and ordered residents in the Mesa Cortina and Wildernest above Twenty Grand Road to evacuate their homes.
Evacuees may go to the Silverthorne Recreation Center for shelter.
Crews estimate that the fire is about 30 acres in size and expect wind and dry conditions to fuel the fire.
Summit Fire continues to tweet out updates about the fire, saying the department has requested a big air attack and are hoping to keep the fire from jumping the well-established fire break around Mesa Cortina/Wildernest.
Pet owners left at homes in the area can call for assistance to save them.
Members of the public with questions can call the Buffalo Mountain Fire hotline at (970) 668-9730.
