FBI agent who allegedly fired gun after backflip at Denver nightclub charged with assault

DENVER — An off-duty FBI agent who was caught on video doing a backflip in a Denver nightclub when his gun flew to the ground and the weapon accidentally fired when he went to pick it up has been charged.

Chase Bishop has been charged with second-degree assault and is in custody in Denver.

The Denver Police Department responded to Mile High Spirits Distillery at 2201 Lawrence St. on the morning of June 2. Bishop was released to an FBI supervisor that night and not arrested.

A woman recorded the shooting with her cellphone. It shows the agent dancing for the crowd and after he does a backflip, the weapon falls out of the back of his waistband.

The gun fired as he went to pick it up, hitting a man in the crowd, Tom Reddington, in the leg.

“We sat down at one of those picnic tables — I heard a loud bang and I thought some idiot set off a firecracker,” Reddington told ABC News.

“Then I looked down at my leg and see some brown residue, … I’m still thinking it’s a firework. … All of a sudden from the knee down it became completely red. Then it clicked that I’ve been shot.”