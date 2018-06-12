Burro Fire burning near 416 Fire grows to nearly 2,700 acres

MONTEZUMA COUNTY, Colo. — The Burro Fire, which is burning near the large 416 Fire in southwestern Colorado, has grown substantially. On Monday evening, officials said the fire had scorched 2,684 acres.

The fire is moving toward the northeast.

“The Burro fire is in steep, rugged terrain, and fire managers are scouting the area for opportunities to mitigate the spread. They are currently working a dozer line on the south side,” officials said on InciWeb, a site that provides wildfire updates.

Like the 416 Fire, the Burro Fire is burning within the San Juan National Forest.

It began on June 8 to the northwest of the 416 Fire. It had burned roughly 500 acres as of Sunday morning.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.

On Monday morning, the Rocky Mountain Type 1 Incident Management Team took control of fire operations. The team is also in charge of the 416 Fire.

Live updates on the 416 Fire can be found by clicking here.

Note: The Burro Fire is not to be confused with the Bocco Fire, which is burning in Eagle County.