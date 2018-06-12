Buffalo Fire forces residents in 1,400 homes to evacuate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. -- A wildfire erupted Tuesday in an area of Colorado known for its ski resorts, forcing the evacuation of more than 1,300 homes and marking the latest in a series of blazes that have ignited in the drought-stricken U.S. West.

The fire in central Colorado had burned only about 100 acres but was dangerously close to two densely populated housing developments near the town of Silverthorne, about 60 miles west of Denver.

"This area, there is a lot of homes that are pretty tightly packed together," U.S. Forest Service spokesman Adam Bianchi said. "Being a resort town, there's a need for a lot of housing and there's only so much available space for good land to build on."

Bianchi said the Buffalo Fire had come to within about 200 yards of a subdivision that includes condos, apartments and pricey homes. The closest ski resort to the fire, Keystone, is about 8 miles away and across a large reservoir.

About 50 firefighters were battling the blaze initially, but more were on the way, along with heavy air tankers and helicopters.

Concerned residents watched as dozens of emergency crews took over to lead an assault on the ground and in the air.

Roads remained closed in the danger zone as residents from two neighborhoods were evacuated. Those who live and vacation in the area were forced to sit, wait and watch from afar. Some exceptions were made for people needing to go back into evacuated areas for certain medications. Those trips required a Sheriff’s deputy escort.

Aircraft— one by one— picked up loads of water at nearby Dillon Reservoir. The repeated effort allowed firefighters to get a handle on the mountainside flames.