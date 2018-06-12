Bocco Fire evacuations lifted, containment at 50 percent

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Crews are making progress on the Bocco Fire burning near Wolcott.

The wildfire, which has burned 415 acres, is now 50 percent contained.

Additionally, evacuation orders have been lifted for people living in the Alkaline subdivision and the Alkali Creek neighborhood.

104 people are working on the fire, which began Saturday.

The burn area is near Highway 131 north of Interstate 70.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying three individuals who were seen in the fire area when it started.

The people are described as three white males with long hair driving a red-and-white truck, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities said a white sedan was also seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed around the same time.

One of the males is described as wearing an orange shirt at the time, the sheriff’s office said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.

Note: The Bocco Fire is not to be confused with the Burro Fire, which is burning in the Four Corners region.