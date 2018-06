Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We had special guest Adam Glick, Celebrity Chef from "Below Deck Mediterranean" on Bravo. Chef Adam Glick is headlining a jazz apple summer sampling tour... Traveling to retail locations across the us... In his converted 'adventure van.' he's joining us ahead of an appearance at King Soopers in Glendale on Thursday, June 14th from 3 to 8 pm. for more information about jazz apples... visit jazzapple.com.