90s return Wednesday with afternoon storm chance

Temperatures have been a lot more comfortable in the 80s yesterday and today but the heat will return for Wednesday.

Isolated storms will form on the eastern plains tonight and will slowly move east clearing out by mid-morning Wednesday. Some storms could turn strong to severe with wind and hail being the main threats.

Denver will heat up to the 90s again on Wednesday afternoon with breezy winds and partly cloudy skies. Denver and the Front Range will have a 20 percent chance for scattered storms in the afternoon.

The hot temperatures are here to stay through Saturday with highs in the 90s each day and only a 20 percent chance of afternoon storms.

Moisture from the Pacific will move in on Sunday dropping temperatures to the 70s and 80s into next week with a 40 percent chance of storms Sunday and Monday.

