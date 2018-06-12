80s Tuesday before 90s return; weekend rain possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- We'll see highs in the mid 80s Tuesday in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. There will be hazy, smoky sunshine early before a 10 percent chance of dry, gusty thunderstorms in the afternoon. They are most likely over the Palmer Divide.

The mountains can expect smoky sunshine and highs in the 60s, 70s and 80s. Like along the Front Range, there will be a 10 percent chance of a dry, gusty thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Highs surge into the 90s on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and possibly Saturday.

Cooler temperatures and an increased chance of rain arrive on Sunday and last through Wednesday of next week. It's a unique setup with two factors: a cold front from Canada and residual moisture from Hurricane Bud.

