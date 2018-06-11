Wildfire forces evacuations along Wyoming-Colorado border

ALBANY COUNTY, Wyo. — A number of small communities in southeastern Wyoming have been evacuated due to a wildfire burning near the Colorado border.

Also known as the Badger Creek Fire, the quickly growing wildfire has forced the towns of Wyocolo, Wold Tract and Mountain Home to evacuate.

A pre-evacuation notice is in place for the Miller Lake, Foxpark and Foxborough communities.

The fire was initially reported Sunday afternoon. By 10:30 p.m. Sunday, it had burned about 100 acres, according to officials.

The wildfire area is in the Snowy Range in the Medicine Bow National Forest. It is 0 percent contained, the U.S. Forest Service said.

“The fire is burning in lodgepole pine and in an area of the forest that was heavily impacted by the mountain pine beetle epidemic,” the Forest Service said.

Crews from Albany County and the Forest Service initially responded to the fire.

Evacuees should meet at the Harmony School on Wyoming Highway 230 near Harmony.

Horses can be evacuated to Stonehouse Stables. Those doing so should call 307-742-7512.

The fire is burning about 2 miles north of the Colorado border off Forest Road 501 near a network of off-highway trails.