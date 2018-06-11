Water line bursts for third time in a year, frustrating nearby business owners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- On Monday, cleanup was completed along West Evans Avenue in Denver where a water line burst on Friday afternoon.

Business owners are frustrated; this is the third time the line has burst within a year.

Roads had to be closed as part of the pavement caved in forming a big hole and at least two feet of water filled nearby buildings.

It's not the first time this exact pipe burst. this happened before back in may and then a few months prior to that, affecting businesses along S. Huron

This particular pipe is almost 70 years old but it's not necessarily the age that causes pipes to burst

Denver Water is now in the planning phase before they eventually replace a portion of this pipe in 2019. More than 15 miles of pipes are slated to be replaced in 2018 alone.

The city has pipes underground over 100 years old but this portion of pipe is set to be replaced next year.