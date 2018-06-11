Watch: Live cameras show wildfire smoke in Durango

DURANGO, Colo. — A network of cameras is providing live footage of Durango and the surrounding area. The region has been inundated by smoke due to the 416 Fire, which is burning about 10 miles north of Durango.

Health officials issued an air quality alert because of the heavy smoke. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said Monday that smoke has reached unhealthy levels in much of southwestern and south-central portions of the state.

The fire had burned about 22,100 acres as of Monday morning. Updates can be found by clicking here.