Warm and mostly dry week ahead before big weather change next weekend

It has been a hot and dry June so far for most of Colorado. A cool front helped Denver cool to the low 80s today making temperatures close to the seasonal average for the first time in over a week.

Temperatures will slowly warm up for the rest of this week with only a small chance for afternoon storms each day.

High temperatures will stay in the mid 80s on Tuesday with a 10 percent chance of an afternoon storm. The 90s will return Wednesday through Friday with a 20 percent chance of storms each afternoon.

A big pattern change will move in this weekend into the beginning of next week.

This change will bring Colorado wetter than normal and cooler than normal conditions in the next 6 to 10 days. It will certainly be a welcome sight due to the high fire danger and multiple wildfires burning across the state.

Temperatures will cool to the 70s and 80s over the weekend with a 40 percent chance of rain each day.

Here's what rainfall accumulation could look like across the western United States through midday Monday. Parts of Colorado have a chance to see over an inch of rainfall.

