Suspect dead after pursuit, officer-involved shooting in north metro Denver

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — An officer shot and killed a man following a pursuit in the north metro area Sunday evening. The incident involved several police departments.

According to Westminster police, around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, the department was contacted by officers in neighboring Northglenn, who requested help stopping a vehicle. A male passenger in the car was wanted for kidnapping, auto theft, domestic violence, harassment and felony eluding.

Northglenn officers first tried to stop the car near 104th Avenue and Federal Boulevard, but it fled from officers, who pursed it southbound on Federal before heading west on 92nd Avenue. Officers from Federal Heights assisted in the pursuit, Westminster police said.

Northglenn officers were able to disable the car at the intersection of 92nd Avenue and Wadsworth Parkway. The male suspect then ran away.

“When officers attempted to contact him, he was armed with a weapon. A Northglenn police officer shot the male suspect, and he was pronounced deceased on the scene,” Westminster police said.

The driver of the car was a woman. She was transported to Westminster police headquarters.

Authorities have closed northbound Wadsworth Parkway.

The deceased suspect’s identity was not released.

The Adams County Critical Incident Team is investigating.