DENVER — Police are investigating a shooting in Denver’s Ballpark neighborhood that left one man injured early Monday morning.

The Denver Police Department said the incident happened near 20th and Market Streets.

The injured man is expected to survive his injuries.

#DPD officers on-scene in the 2000 Blk of Market St., investigating a shooting. Single male victim sustained non-life threatening injuries. No suspect information can be provided at this time. #DENVER pic.twitter.com/qGPBXwBgr1 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 11, 2018

DPD did not release suspect information.