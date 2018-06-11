Mistaken identity case puts Arvada man’s loan at risk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. -- A case of mistaken identity can derail your plans to buy or renovate a home.

Making things right can make time and money you may not have.

Ray Hernandez's loan process was going well, until he was told he had a lien on his credit report, placed by an HOA on a house he's never even visited. He tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers, "I was stumped, how could this happen I've never lived anywhere but here since 2003."

His loan is now on hold, thanks to a case of mistaken identity. The lien was actually placed against another man, with the same name.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers consulted a real estate attorney and AmeriFirst Financial loan expert Tim Lacyk.

Lacyk says cases of mistaken identity are not rare which is why anyone planning on applying for.a loan should check their credit report for errors at least once per year, "these, we'll call them. skeletons come out of the closet at that point and time because nobody's paying attention to the title."

Hernandez will need to obtain an attorney who can file a request to have the lien removed.

The process can take up to 30 days, longer than Hernandez has to close his loan. The Problem Solvers are looking to help Hernandez find an attorney who can help on a pro bono basis.