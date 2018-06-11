Man accused of killing mom, burning body in backyard ordered urn from Amazon, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMDEN, Conn. – Police arrested a 34-year-old Connecticut man accused of brutally killing his mother before setting her body on fire in the backyard of her Hamden home.

Kyle Tucker, charged with murdering his mother, Donna Tucker, went before a judge Monday. After originally fabricating a story, Tucker admitted to the killing, police said.

Court documents obtained by WTIC described a grisly scene.

“Something happened,” Tucker told investigators. “God got into my body and walked me downstairs with my baseball bat and it was very quick and almost even hard to remember.”

In tweets posted a day after the killing, Tucker wrote, “I don’t mind admitting it. Donnas favorite son was Ryan and her second favorite Mason...so at least they’re worthy competitors for Mommas love.”

Tucker explained to police how he took his baseball bat downstairs into the kitchen and hit his mother in the head, the documents said. She collapsed on the ground and he said he hit her again in the face.

He then allegedly dragged her body out the side door to the backyard fire pit, and used gasoline to accelerate the flame and keep the fire burning for eight hours. He told police he used chemicals including bleach to clean the blood in the kitchen and eventually re-painted the walls.

Kyle became the prime suspect after investigators discovered he used his mother’s Amazon account to order an urn.

Originally, Tucker told them he last saw his mom early Friday morning and said she was drunk and got picked up by an unknown drug user.

Kyle then told authorities he killed his mother in self defense, according to police. He said Donna tried to kill him, “over 20 times," including attempts to poison his food and put parasites in his bed.

Neighbors told WTIC they remember Donna as a kind woman.

“It’s sad because I knew the lady, she was nice. Her dog played with our dogs. She was a cool lady,” said neighbor Rob Cavallaro.

Cavallaro also recalled his past run-ins with Kyle.

“He thought that he had a stick that was possessed by the devil and he tried to light the house on fire and my friend had to tackle him down and stop him,” he said.

Tucker will be in court next on June 19th in New Haven. His bond was upheld at $5 million.