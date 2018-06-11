Locals hopeful summit leads to cultural sharing

DENVER — The sound of sizzle fills the air as you walk into Soko off the 16th Street Mall, as a whiff of fresh Korean Barbecue fills your senses. For owners John and Sue Suh, this food and this culture isn’t only their passion, it’s their connection to home.

The two grew up in South Korea before moving to the states when they were teenagers. They’ve been living in Colorado now for more than 30 years. With the historic summit between the United States and North Korea, the two are optimistic about what this means for the Korean Peninsula.

“Hopefully within a year or two, the sooner the better, there will be a people going back and fourth, meeting their families, brothers and sisters,” Suh said.

Suh also is keeping in mind there’s no way to know how effectual this summit will be after just one day. “I don’t know what kind of negotiation they’re doing, you know that’s politician side,” Suh said. “Hopefully there’s no more war.”

More than anything, the couple is looking forward to trying authentic North Korean cuisine if the country opens up, maybe to add even more flavor to their own culture.